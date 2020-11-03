PRINCE ALBERT -- Jacob Sanderson, an elder and traditional knowledge keeper, is being mourned in Prince Albert.

Sanderson was a member of James Smith Cree Nation and worked as a mentor and offered spiritual support for Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), Saskatchewan Penitentiary and Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

Sanderson was also often called upon to offer blessings and prayer at community events.

Sanderson joined PAPS in May 2019 and offered guidance and traditional teachings to members and staff as they worked towards reconciliation.

“Our community looked up to Elder Sanderson and valued his experience and knowledge,” Sheryl Kimbley, chair of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners said in a news release.

“Having him work within our police organization meant local members and staff had the opportunity to learn from him as well and develop a better understanding of traditional teachings and beliefs, which in turn, informs their work in public safety,” Kimbley said.

PAGC leaders and staff also offered condolences to Sanderson's family in a public statement

“He will be greatly missed but his legacy will continue on through all of his contributions in following a path toward peace, hope and change," PAGC said.