'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination

Greg Fertuck shifted his position in the courtroom — from the prisoner’s box, to the defence lawyer chair.

Representing himself, Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.

Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend, Doris Larocque, returned to the witness stand on Friday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench. This time, with Fertuck asking the questions.

Fertuck is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask. nearly eight years ago. Her body has never been found.

Fertuck’s original lawyers withdrew from the case mid-trial, after Fertuck went behind their backs and made complaints about them to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

To begin questioning Larocque, Fertuck made a statement to his ex.

“Hello Doris. It’s been a long time, but I’m still the victim here,” Fertuck said, only to be quickly cut off by Crown prosecutors and judge.

Justice Richard Danyliuk interrupted Fertuck.

“No, no, no. Stop. This is cross-examination,” Danyliuk said.

Fertuck tried to interject, but Danyliuk told him to listen.

“Listen. Don’t talk. It’s not a speech. It’s not a conversation with her. She is no longer your intimate, domestic partner. She is a witness and you may ask her questions,” the judge said.

On Oct. 26, 2021, Larocque testified Fertuck drunkenly confessed to killing Sheree at the gravel pit the night she disappeared. Larocque testified Fertuck told her not to say anything, or she’d be next.

On Friday, her second time testifying, Larocque’s account changed drastically.

“He never told me he killed Sheree. I’m sure he didn’t. I don’t remember that, but I don’t think he did,” Larocque said.

In response to most of Fertuck’s questions, Larocque said she couldn’t remember.

During her original testimony, Larocque said she may have early stages of dementia.

Gun expert, Kenneth Chan was the second witness Fertuck requestioned Friday.

Two gun shell casings were found at the gravel pit — where the Crown claims the killing happened.

In November 2021, while Fertuck's trial was already underway, a couple found a rifle under a storage bin by Kinley, Sask.

On April 29, 2022, Chan testified the Ruger 10/22 found under the bin fired the two shell casings found at the gravel pit.

Chan stuck to that opinion during the re-examination.

Fertuck questioned the gun and casings being connected.

Based on his testing and analysis of the gun shell markings, Chan said “no other Ruger would make those same markings.”