SASKATOON -- More than 200 people gathered outside Saskatoon City Hospital Wednesday afternoon to speak out against vaccines and other COVID-19 measures.

Some held up signs referencing vaccine passports and freedom of choice, among other things.

Some speakers voiced concern about what they feel is the safety of vaccines and mask mandates for children in school.

They also questioned the severity of the pandemic.

While the event was promoted as a walkout for healthcare workers who are against making vaccines mandatory for those in the industry, CTV News did not see anyone walk out of the hospital to join the group.