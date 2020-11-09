PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert residents have re-elected Greg Dionne for a third term as mayor.

Incumbent mayoral candidate Greg Dionne and Darryl Hickie remained nearly tied as election results streamed in on Monday night.

In the end, Dionne came ahead of Hickie by only 245 votes. Dionne got 3,322 votes while Hickie had 3,077. Dennis Nowoselsky, previously the Ward 7 city councillor, came in third at 439 votes. Josh Morrow had 398 votes.

As for the city councillor positions, nearly all incumbents were re-elected. Charlene Miller (Ward 1), Terra-Lennox Zepp (Ward 2), Don Cody (Ward 4), Dennis Ogrodnick (Ward 5) and Blake Edwards (Ward 6) all held on to their spots in city council.

In Ward 3, Tony Head came ahead of incumbent Evert Bothawnile Dawn Kilmer rose above Diana Wooden in Ward 7.

Despite the heavy snowfall, Prince Albert went ahead with its civic election on Monday.

That afternoon, Dionne said “we are in it too late” to delay because of cost.