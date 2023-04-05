'Give them a quality of life': STC women’s facility offers fresh start for Pine Grove inmates

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is planning a new facility that will help women transition from the Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

In partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, STC’s program will be called Īkwēskīcik iskwēwak, which means “turning their life around” in Cree, according to an STC news release.

Chief Mark Arcand told CTV they were hoping to open the facility by April 15.

“Eighteen brand new units of living, whether you call them apartments or whatever, brand new suites. So it's going to be really, really great to see the programming and services there to help women that are in need.”

It is the first pilot program of their pathways and partnerships approach, STC said. The goal is to reduce the number of women returning to custody.

There will be up to 18 months of support for women who have been jailed for minor offences. Programming will focus on healing and wellness, education, training and employment and cultivating positive family relationships, the release said.

“Everything is completed and moved in and going from there we can have a welcoming to invite the community to come and see it, do that kind of stuff and make sure that we're having all parties invested in really making sure that this is a great initiative for our community,” Arcand said.

“We're just trying to help the people that are incarcerated to give them a quality of life. You know, going back into the jail system is not a good answer.”

The province will pay $1.2 million for the program.