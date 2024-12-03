SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Man dies at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

    Saskatoon Correctional Centre (winter)
    A 62-year-old man was declared dead at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Dec. 2.

    In a news release published Tuesday, the province says the inmate was found unresponsive in a living unit at the centre at around 10:30 a.m.

    Upon discovering the inmate, corrections staff began life saving measures and called EMS.

    Paramedics declared the inmate dead at approximately 11:12 a.m.

    The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating.

    The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

    The inmate’s next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected, according to the province.

