One woman arrested following stabbing in Saskatoon

    One woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Saskatoon on Monday night.

    Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Confederation Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a report that a woman was threatening people with a knife, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    When police arrived, they found the suspect and took her into custody. A second call for service regarding an injured woman on the 100 block of Confederation Drive came in at the same time.

    When police arrived at the second location, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Officers determined both incidents were related.

    A 39-year-old woman was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.

