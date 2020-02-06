GUERNSEY -- Transportation Minister Marc Garneau has announced speed restrictions on trains carrying dangerous goods after a derailment in Saskatchewan caused a dozen tankers carrying crude oil to catch fire.

Garneau says the ministerial order will come into effect Friday at midnight, but the government is asking it be implemented immediately.

It will require trains with 20 or more cars with dangerous good to reduce speeds to no more than 40 km/h. It will stay in effect for the next 30 days.

Garneau says he is concerned about the derailment near Guernsey, roughly 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

The train jumped the tracks about 6:15 a.m. Canadian Pacific Railway said.

About a dozen crumpled rail cars were off the track in the snow just east of the small hamlet. A pillar of dark, thick smoke billowed from the wreckage and a small grass fire surrounded the site where flames poured from the rail cars.

Jack Gibney, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Usborne which includes Guernsey, said about 85 residents were being evacuated from the community. There are a handful of homes in the townsite of the agriculture community. It is surrounded by farmland and the Lanigan mine, operated by Nutrien, operates very close by.

Tom Lukiwski, the Conservative member of Parliament for the area, said he was shocked there was a derailment on the same stretch of rail as a separate one only two months before. About 19 cars of a CP train derailed in the same area in December, causing a major blaze and leaking 1.5-million litres of oil.

It's unclear what the train in Thursday's derailment was carrying and if it spilled any of its contents.

"To have two major derailments that are incredibly serious is something that is almost incomprehensible," Lukiwski said. "I am not a big believer in coincidence, and this seems to be that it's more than just coincidence."

Lukiwski has already reached out to Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau calling for a full investigation.

Garneau said in a tweet that he was "seized with this morning's rail incident."

"We are gathering the facts and I am following this very closely," he said.

The Transportation Safety Board was sending a team of investigators to the site.

Patty Prentice was driving to work just after the derailment and, in the pre-dawn darkness, initially thought she was coming across a small fire.

"The flames just got bigger and bigger and I could feel the heat when I drove by," Prentice said.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

Prentice said she called relatives who also live in the area and heard they were told to get out.

"They knocked on doors, told them ... to meet at the community centre if they wanted to know more information," she said.

A stretch of Highway 16, a major route also known as the Yellowhead, was closed in both directions.

RCMP were allowing through a couple semi-trailers and front-end loaders which were being used to put out the flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020

-- By Kelly Geraldine Malone and Steve Lambert in Winnipeg