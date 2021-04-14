SASKATOON -- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has won the Game of the Year Award at the 2021 Canadian Game Awards.

The action-adventure game from Ubisoft Montreal has received several favourable reviews from critics. It beat out Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Spiritfarer, Star Wars: Squadrons and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also took home the crown for Best PC Game, Best Console Game and Best Narrative.

Groove Gunner, a virtual reality (VR) musical rhythm game produced in Saskatchewan, was nominated for best VR Game, but lost to Star Wars: Squadrons, published by Electronic Arts.

Upcoming EA Sports golf game to be exclusive home of Augusta National

If you’re hoping for a chance to play at Augusta National, you’ll eventually have an opportunity right from your own couch.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National, says The Masters tournament will be back in the upcoming video game EA Sports PGA Tour.

"It will provide new and current fans around the globe with a fun and interactive way to look at Augusta National," Ridley said during a press conference prior to The Masters tournament last week.

Ridley said “The Road to the Masters” is scheduled for release ahead of next year’s Masters tournament.

The last time Augusta National was in an EA Sports golf game was 2014.

PS5 update to allow extended storage, share gameplay on PS4 consoles

In a major PS5 update rolling out Wednesday, users will be able to transfer PS5 games from the console’s internal storage to USB extended storage.

“It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play,” says the Playstation Blog.

However, PS5 games are designed to use the console’s high-speed SSD and thus cannot be played from USB extended storage.

Games also cannot be downloaded directly to USB extended storage.

However, if you transfer games back to the console’s internal storage, they will automatically update when applicable.

“As previously announced, the PS5 console will support storage expansion via M.2 drives in the future,” the blog says.