From hotrods to hotwheels: Draggins Car Show revs up the city

The much-anticipated Draggins Car Show made a roaring return this year, lining up over 240 cars from wall to wall across four different halls.

The annual event, known for showcasing a wide array of vehicles ranging from classic hotrods to modern racecars, attracted automotive enthusiasts from across Canada.

Shane Arthurs, a member of the Draggins Car Club, expressed his excitement about the event.

"This is an indoor car show, everyone can come in and see everything, and for the community to come together to support the draggins, we're so happy that everybody came out," Arthurs said.

The show featured not just any cars but a collection of rare vehicles including one with a dual overhead cab of which only 500 were ever produced.

"It was in a crate. Never ran until they started this car," Arthurs added.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

The event also shone a spotlight on racecars, presented by Sutherland Automotive Speedway. Tom Quiring oversaw the showcase

"At a show like draggins, we've got a great core of racers that love showing off their cars to the fan, trying to get fans inspired," Quiring said.

In addition to marveling at the cars, engine buffs had the opportunity to test their skills in a building contest. Dana Shynkaruk from the Draggins Car Club explained the competition.

"We've got small block Chevies that the bottom end is all assembled, and it's up to the contestants to put the engines together in teams of two. They have to put the engine together, and have it run for five seconds," Shynkaruk said.

The Draggins Car Show has been a staple event for over half a century, only pausing for the COVID pandemic. With the pandemic now in the rearview mirror and attendance reaching into the thousands, organizers are already looking forward to next year's show.