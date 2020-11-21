SASKATOON -- Fred Sasakamoose has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being admitted to hospital for treatment, according to a Facebook statement from his family.

Sasakamoose, who is from Big River First Nation and lives on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was the first Indigenous hockey player from Saskatchewan to make it to the NHL.

"The 86-year-old has had symptoms for a couple days, was admitted today at a local hospital and confirmed that his test was positive,” the Facebook statement says.

“We are asking people, the hockey community and fans to think about Fred at this time. Chief Thunderstick needs your prayers at this moment for a full recovery!”