    • Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination

    Eggs at a farm in West Lincoln, Ont., on March 7, 2016. (Peter Power /THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.

    The affected brands are Compliments large eggs, Harman medium eggs, No-name large eggs and Star Egg medium, large and extra-large eggs. The specific lot-code information is available on the CFIA website.

    Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

    Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. 

