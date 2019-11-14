

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe unveiled a 10-year growth plan for the province Thursday morning during a Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Prairieland Park.

Some of the plan's overall aims are to grow the province's population to 1.4 million, add 100,000 jobs and to increase exports by 50 per cent.

The plan is comprised of 30 goals to be met by 2030, including growing agricultural exports to $20 billion, increasing oil production to 600,000 barrels a day and tripling growth in the province's technology sector.

Also under the plan, three new offices will open in Japan, India and Singapore with the aim of fostering international trade and investment.

Other goals listed in the plan include:

• Annual private capital investment of $16 billion

• $9 billion in potash sales

• Building and upgrading 10,000 kilometres of highways

• Supporting communities through $2.5 billion in revenue sharing; and

• Reducing surgical wait times to a three-month target

Under the plan, the province would also invest in cellular and broadband infrastructure.

This is a developing story. More details to come.