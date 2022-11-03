Flight carrying more than 300 Afghan refugees lands in Saskatoon

A flight carrying 335 Afghan refugees touched down in Saskatoon on Thursday.

Saskatoon's international airport shared the news in a post on Facebook.

The flight carrying the refugees originated in Pakistan, according to the airport.

They will be based in 18 communities across Canada, including Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina, and Toronto, the post said.

There have been 22,915 Afghan refugees that have arrived in Canada since August 2021, according to the Government of Canada.