First-time voters gear up for Saskatchewan provincial election

Election season is in full swing in Saskatchewan, and for many young voters, this will be their introduction to the Canadian democratic process.

On the University of Saskatchewan campus, midterm exams are underway, but election season means additional studying for some.

"I think it's important to vote. It affects all of us, so I think it is an important thing to do and it's important to know who you're voting for as well," Lindsay Allen, a first-time voter, told CTV News.

Student Emily Williams plans to vote but admits she's not up on the issues that stand out for young voters.

"I don't follow politics too much, so there hasn't been anything too crazy that I've noticed," she said.

This apathy fits with current statistics, according to political science professor Daniel Westlake, who says 18-25-year-olds represent the smallest demographic casting ballots.

"It's a concern that I think election agencies have been aware of for a few decades. I'm not sure that anybody's found a way to raise voter turnout amongst young people and it's a concern that we should have, for our democracy," Westlake said.

One of the reasons that young people turn away from the political process could be divisiveness.

"It usually causes arguments, and nobody really wants to listen to each other. They just want to get their own ideas out there," Williams said.

However, voting at a young age can affect change in the future.

"The more young people vote, the more politicians have to care about the issues that are important to young people," Westlake said.

He admits that politicians make tradeoffs in favor of those people that vote and cater to potential votes.

“The fewer the younger people vote, the less of an incentive politicians have to make policy that follows the interests of people that is going to be effective 10 or 20 years down the line.”

While many young people get their information from social media, that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to politics or being informed about the election.

"If you're a politician, you want to be on social media because at least some people who care about politics are on social media, but the idea that everybody's on there paying attention to politics is an overstatement," Westlake said.

Some voters will turn to family members for guidance on candidate platforms, while others will seek information elsewhere.

"I'll probably do my own research because I have different things that I stand for than my family does," Justene Aitken said.

"A lot of people who I know personally, I can talk to them about things like that as well, I was just researching online and reading things myself," Ethan Klaassen said.

Lindsay Allen finds researching candidates challenging.

"There is information out there, but I think you kind of have to go and find it yourself as well. It's not as easy as one might think to find that information."

Saskatchewan’s provincial election will be held on Oct. 28.