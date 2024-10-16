First-time voters gear up for Saskatchewan provincial election
Election season is in full swing in Saskatchewan, and for many young voters, this will be their introduction to the Canadian democratic process.
On the University of Saskatchewan campus, midterm exams are underway, but election season means additional studying for some.
"I think it's important to vote. It affects all of us, so I think it is an important thing to do and it's important to know who you're voting for as well," Lindsay Allen, a first-time voter, told CTV News.
Student Emily Williams plans to vote but admits she's not up on the issues that stand out for young voters.
"I don't follow politics too much, so there hasn't been anything too crazy that I've noticed," she said.
This apathy fits with current statistics, according to political science professor Daniel Westlake, who says 18-25-year-olds represent the smallest demographic casting ballots.
"It's a concern that I think election agencies have been aware of for a few decades. I'm not sure that anybody's found a way to raise voter turnout amongst young people and it's a concern that we should have, for our democracy," Westlake said.
Emily Williams plans to vote but admits she's not up on the issues that stand out for young voters.
One of the reasons that young people turn away from the political process could be divisiveness.
"It usually causes arguments, and nobody really wants to listen to each other. They just want to get their own ideas out there," Williams said.
However, voting at a young age can affect change in the future.
"The more young people vote, the more politicians have to care about the issues that are important to young people," Westlake said.
He admits that politicians make tradeoffs in favor of those people that vote and cater to potential votes.
“The fewer the younger people vote, the less of an incentive politicians have to make policy that follows the interests of people that is going to be effective 10 or 20 years down the line.”
While many young people get their information from social media, that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to politics or being informed about the election.
"If you're a politician, you want to be on social media because at least some people who care about politics are on social media, but the idea that everybody's on there paying attention to politics is an overstatement," Westlake said.
Lindsay Allen (left) and Justene Aitken (right) are seen in this photo.
- For updates from the campaign trail, exclusive polling and more, check out our Saskatchewan election hub
Some voters will turn to family members for guidance on candidate platforms, while others will seek information elsewhere.
"I'll probably do my own research because I have different things that I stand for than my family does," Justene Aitken said.
"A lot of people who I know personally, I can talk to them about things like that as well, I was just researching online and reading things myself," Ethan Klaassen said.
Lindsay Allen finds researching candidates challenging.
"There is information out there, but I think you kind of have to go and find it yourself as well. It's not as easy as one might think to find that information."
Saskatchewan’s provincial election will be held on Oct. 28.
Ambassador to U.S. calls American response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong'
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman is calling the United States' response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong,' as other allies have opted not to condemn India publicly.
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
Shockwaves spread around the world Thursday at the death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and had to deal with intense global fame while still in his teens.
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
Recall issued for jelly pork sold in Ontario
A recall for a type of jelly pork sold in Ontario has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), citing a possible Listeria contamination.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S. military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels' attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.
Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora
As tensions escalate between India and Canada, some in the Indian diaspora say they're concerned about how the situation might affect travel between the two countries.
McConnell called Trump 'stupid' and 'despicable' in private after the 2020 election, a new book says
Mitch McConnell said after the 2020 election that then-U.S. president Donald Trump was 'stupid as well as being ill-tempered,' a 'despicable human being' and a 'narcissist,' according to excerpts from a new biography of the Senate Republican leader that will be released this month.
