Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend

Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:20 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Prince Albert Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the building, which they say was filled with light smoke. They eventually discovered the source — a broken belt found on the air handling unit.

Maintenance personnel shut the unit down for repair, the fire department said.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.