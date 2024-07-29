SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend

    Saskatchewan Penitentiary (CTV PRINCE ALBERT) Saskatchewan Penitentiary (CTV PRINCE ALBERT)
    Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.

    Crews were called to the scene around 10:20 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Prince Albert Fire Department.

    Firefighters searched the building, which they say was filled with light smoke. They eventually discovered the source — a broken belt found on the air handling unit.

    Maintenance personnel shut the unit down for repair, the fire department said.

    No one was injured and no property was damaged.

