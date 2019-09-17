

A fired Saskatoon police officer has his job back.

Jarret Gelowitz signed the papers Tuesday afternoon.

He was fired from the Saskatoon police service in August 2018. He was facing three separate on-duty assault charges at the time. One charge was withdrawn and a second was stayed.

Gelowitz went to trial on a third charge and was found not guilty on July 31.

Gelowitz will be on administrative duties until he is deemed fit to be on full duty.

He will receive a year's back pay. He will also be on probation at work for one year.