A Queen's Bench judge has found former police constable Jarret Gelowitz not guilty of assault during an on-duty arrest.

Gelowitz, 32, was on trial facing an assault charge stemming from a takedown of a suspect following a high-speed chase in December 2016.

Gelowitz was charged with assault following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service’s professional standards section.

At the centre of the trial was a police vehicle dash-cam which captured officer's physical altercation with a suspect.

During the course of the trial court heard the pursuit started on Clarence Avenue and Eighth Street before the suspect vehicle merged onto Circle Drive, allegedly hitting speeds up to 160 kilometres per hour.

The dash-cam footage shown in court shows several officers yelling for two people in a stolen vehicle to put their hands up before using batons to smash the windows of the vehicle and attempt to wrestle the driver out of the car.

During the trial Gelowitz told court that he was following his training during the arrest of the driver.

He was fired from Saskatoon Police Service in August 2018 following two additional assault charges. Both charges have since been withdrawn.

Defence: tactics consistent with police training

Joe Johnston, a retired Vancouver police officer with extensive experience in training police around North America in the use of force which engaging suspects, testified for the defence.

He told court that because of the gravity of the situation and the resistant behavior of the suspect, Gelowitz’s handling of the situation was consistent with training for law enforcement in Canada.