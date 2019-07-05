A charge of aggravated assault while on duty against a former Saskatoon police officer has been withdrawn.

That means two of the three assault charges against Jarett Gelowitz have now been withdrawn.

This week’s preliminary trial stemmed from an incident in 2017 when Gelowitz was involved in an arrest where serious injuries occurred.

Gelowitz was fired last august after facing three assault charges connected to incidents that happened while he was on duty.

The third charge went to trial in May with a decision expected July 31.