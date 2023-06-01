Fire that totalled Saskatoon waste truck deemed accidental

A fire that totalled a Saskatoon waste disposal truck on Wednesday originated in the hydraulic area behind the cab, according to a fire investigator.

The 9-1-1 call came in around 11 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

Two fire engines were sent to the 100 block of Chitek Crescent after learning that a city waste disposal truck had caught on fire.

Crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, the fire department said.

According to a fire department news release, the fire was accidental.

Damage is estimated at $235,000, and the vehicle is a total loss, the fire department said.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.