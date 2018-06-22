

CTV Saskatoon





More than 700 evacuees are still out of their homes as a wildfire continues to burn near Southend, Sask.

The fire, which is 13 kilometres southwest of the community, has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday, when the blaze was 3,000 hectares.

Recent scattered rain has helped crews get closer to the fire, but firefighters are still working to contain the blaze.The community was evacuated earlier this week. Around 160 people were taken by boat to camps on Reindeer Lake, 200 were taken by bus to Prince Albert and Saskatoon, and another 400 people left in their own vehicles.

The Red Cross has set up free activities for evacuees staying in Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

Southend is located in northeastern Saskatchewan.