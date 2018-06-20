

CTV Saskatoon





A wildfire near Reindeer Lake has forced the community of Southend to evacuate.

The 3,000-hectare fire is burning 13 kilometres southwest of the community. Around 750 people have been forced to flee the area.

The province says it is concerned that there are no fuel breaks between the fire and the community — and road access is also a problem.

Around 160 people were taken by boat to camps on Reindeer Lake, 200 were taken by bus to Prince Albert and Saskatoon, and another 400 people left in their own vehicles.

Crews, tankers and helicopters are fighting the fire. The province says it is monitoring the area closely.

Southend is located in northeastern Saskatchewan.