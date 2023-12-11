Fire damages memorial for Saskatoon girl killed at crosswalk

The Saskatoon Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a fire at a memorial for a girl who was killed in 2021.

The memorial for nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice was set up shortly after she was killed, while pushing her scooter at a crosswalk, on Sept. 9, 2021.

The driver, Taylor Kennedy, has been charged with THC-impaired driving causing death.

At 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department says someone reported a fire at the memorial.

One fire truck and crew responded, and found the flames had been extinguished. As a precaution, firefighters soaked down the area further.

The fire department says a candle left unattended at the memorial caught a tree on fire.

Fabric angel wings at the memorial were destroyed by the flames, and the cross bearing Baeleigh's name was left charred.

The girl's mother, Rochelle Cook, told CTV News she was heartbroken to see part of the memorial ruined and is working on getting a replacement cross and wings.