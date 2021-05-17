SASKATOON -- Multiple fire crews have been working to contain a wildfire that broke out Saturday evening about 13 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said a lightning strike started the fire along Pulp Haul Road around 5 p.m.

SPSA said it responded with a medium helicopter with bucket, two initial attack crews, a wildland truck, two Convair 580 air tankers carrying retardant and a birddog aircraft with an air attack officer.

Buckland Fire and Rescue also responded with 12 firefighters and supplied tanker trucks.

On Sunday, fire crews from SPSA, Beardy’s Okemasis First Nation and Wahpeton First Nation continued working to put out the blaze.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, SPSA said the fire was contained at 5.4 hectares and did not threaten any structures.