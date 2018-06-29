A fifth man has been charged in connection with a deadly riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in December of 2016.

Jason Leonard Bird, a 43-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell after 200 inmates rioted in the prison. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 31-year-old inmate was also injured in the attack.

Police have now charged Sundance Okemaysim, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Klaine Joseph Campeau, 25, Kelfert Wayne Watetch, 27, Brandon Wyatt Burns, 23, and Landon Bryce McKay, 21, were also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder earlier this week.

The charges come after an investigation that lasted a year and a half.

A court date for Okemaysim has not yet been set.