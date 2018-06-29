Fifth man charged in deadly riot at Sask. Penitentiary
A fifth man has been charged in connection with a deadly riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in December of 2016.
Jason Leonard Bird, a 43-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell after 200 inmates rioted in the prison. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
A 31-year-old inmate was also injured in the attack.
Police have now charged Sundance Okemaysim, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
Klaine Joseph Campeau, 25, Kelfert Wayne Watetch, 27, Brandon Wyatt Burns, 23, and Landon Bryce McKay, 21, were also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder earlier this week.
The charges come after an investigation that lasted a year and a half.
A court date for Okemaysim has not yet been set.