Federal government invests in two rural Sask. airports

The Government of Canada has infused over $1.7 million into two Saskatchewan airport projects.

The money will be used to buy equipment for La Ronge, including a loader, sweeper and snow plow. Prince Albert will also be getting a snow plow and a material spreader.

"Airports play a crucial role in keeping Canadians connected across our vast country, and the last two and a half years have only underscored this,” Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a Transport Canada news release.

“Today's investment of over $1.7 million in the La Ronge and Prince Albert airports is great news for the region's air sector and for all the communities these airports serve. Investments like these will ensure that our air sector comes out strong as we enter post-pandemic recovery, and help us keep our commitment to building safer, stronger communities."

The equipment will be used to remove and control ice and snow buildup from surfaces like runways and taxiways, the news release said.