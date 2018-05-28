The City of Saskatoon has selected a familiar face to take over the reins as city manager.

Jeff Jorgenson, who’s worked with the city for more than two decades, now has the top job within city administration. Jorgenson was selected by a hiring committee established by city council in 2017.

He was selected from a pool of 67 applicants and takes over from Murray Totland, who retired at the end of 2017.

Jorgenson has worked both in the private and public sectors. He has been with the City of Saskatoon since 1996, and served as the city’s general manager of transportation and utilities prior to his promotion to city manager. He said he’s excited to take on the new role.

“I look forward to working with the fantastic staff that we have at the city. I would put our staff against any city in North America,” Jorgenson said.

When asked about his vision for the city over the next five years, he said it will be about adapting to the changing needs of the city.

“We’re moving definitely from an era where we were focused on infrastructure and growth. Although infrastructure and growth are still a big part of our future, implementing and changing the way the city does business is going to be a big part of the next three to five years.”

Jorgenson has been hired on a five-year contract. He takes over as city manager effective immediately.