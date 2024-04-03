'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance

SASKATOON
    A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

    Happy Charles was reported missing on April 3, 2017. She was 42-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

    "We’re no further than we were seven years ago. It’s very frustrating," Carson Poitras, Charles’ stepfather told CTV News.

    The La Ronge mother was last seen in Prince Albert. Surveillance footage shows Charles around Prince Albert Collegiate Institute.

    "We still have that slim hope that she’s still alive. We can’t say that she’s passed on yet. We have to keep thinking that way, that she’s still going to come home and walk in that door," Poitras said.

    Regina Poitras, Charles’ mother, is calling for anyone with information to come forward.

    "Every little detail helps. Even if you think that it’s not significant, it probably is," she said.

    Charles is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, with a scar on her left cheek and a rose tattoo on her right hand.

    Charles is remembered as being, well, happy.

    "She was named properly," Poitras said, chuckling.

    "She was always trying to make people laugh and make them feel good about themselves."

    Charles’ mother remembers how much her daughter enjoyed being in nature.

    "She was an outdoors person. She loved fishing, hunting and doing things outside," Regina added.

    Anyone with information on Charles’ disappearance is asked to contact Prince Albert Police or Crime Stoppers.

    Anonymous tips about the case can be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248 

