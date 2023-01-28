Estimated $40k in damage caused by Saskatoon apartment fire

Saskatoon fire crews responded to an apartment fire overnight in the 1100 block of Avenue W North.

“Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and the Battalion Chief were dispatched,” a Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) news release said.

A caller indicated the fire was in a basement suite, according to SFD.

When crews arrived on the scene around 1:15 a.m., they reportedly saw smoke from the three-storey complex, the release said.

The fire was under control by 1:33 a.m. and the scene was turned over to the fire investigator, SFD explained.

According to the investigation, the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. No injuries were reported, SFD said.