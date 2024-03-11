Early morning fire destroys home in Saskatoon's east side

A fire investigator says a blaze that ravaged a Saskatoon home on Monday morning was the result of a malfunctioning electrical component in the garage.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 4000 block of Taylor Street East just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says crews reported seeing flames coming through the roof when they arrived on the scene. Within less than half an hour the roof of the attached garage had collapsed.

According to a Saskatoon police news release, all occupants of the home made it safely outside.

Police set up detours around the house on Monday morning while firefighters battled the blaze. Traffic restrictions were lifted around 9 a.m.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator deemed the fire accidental. It caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

(Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)

(Mike Ciona / CTV News)