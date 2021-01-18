SASAKTON -- Saskatoon is one step closer to introducing a bylaw prohibiting conversion therapy, a controversial practice of attempting to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, or trying to limit non-heterosexual behaviours through counselling

On Monday during a meeting of the city's Governance and Priorities Committee, the Mayor and city councillors reviewed a report by the city’s legal team, advising that council could move ahead with a bylaw prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy. The report also included a draft of a potential bylaw.

A motion was put forward to send the draft bylaw to council for further discussion and approval.

However, two city councillors opposed the motion stating the city would outside of its jurisdiction.

Councillor Randy Donauer expressed concerns about the city enacting the bylaw, noting how banning the practice of conversion therapy is better handled through Criminal Code amendments, which falls under the federal government’s mandate. Donauer did not discredit the concerns about the practice.

“I’ve heard those who have suffered and I believe there needs to be a solution but I don’t think the city is the solution,” Donauer said. “Some of the abuses taking place need to be addressed. We should not be stepping in on Criminal Code issues.”

Councillor David Kirton echoed Donauer's concerns and said he believes the draft bylaw flies in the face of the constitution. He voted against the motion saying the issue should be handled in Ottawa.

“We’re going to be putting in a bylaw that is not constitutional and that’s the danger,” Kirton said. “We need to understand what our jurisdiction is. This does not fall under city hall’s purview.”

Councillor Darren Hill said the city should take the appropriate steps to protect the citizens of Saskatoon from the “harmful practice.”

“Other provinces have done this. Municipalities have done this as a means to protect. Right now there is nothing to stop this from happening in Saskatoon,” Hill said.

Only Kirton and Donauer opposed the motion to send the bylaw to council. All eight other committee members voted in favour.