Saskatoon

    • Dozens of charges laid in bear spray incidents at Prince Albert Exhibition

    A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)
    Police are investigating multiple incidents that occurred at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday.

    The first incident was reported around 6:15 p.m., where four victims were attacked with bear spay, including two children.

    According to the Prince Albert Police Service, a young offender was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon. They will make their first court appearance on August 7.

    At around 8:53 p.m., another bear spray incident was reported where approximately 20 adults and children were affected.

    Police say no charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Later in the evening — around 10:39 p.m. — officers responded to a weapons call involving a female with a large knife allegedly slashing tires.

    A 24-year-old female was arrested after police shocked her with a Taser. She was charged with resisting arrest and will appear in court Thursday.

    A third bear spray attack on a crowd of people was reported shortly after 11 p.m., with no charges laid at this time.

    Police say they’re working with the exhibition association to enhance public safety measures, including increasing police presence, improving communication, and adding additional security protocols.

    People are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police.

    Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police.

