SASKATOON -- Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Saskatoon man after a shooting at a restaurant in the Lakewood neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Slimmon Road around 3 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured man, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

According to police, first responders arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound. The 30-year old-man was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators and the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Sections have determined that the restaurant began closing for the evening when people started to leave and a dispute broke out between numerous patrons, and the 30-year-old man was then fatally shot, the release said.

Police said numerous people fled the scene at the time of the incident and as a result, have not spoken to police.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time at the request of his family.

This is considered Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of the year.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on Thursday night or Friday morning are asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.