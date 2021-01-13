SASKATOON -- City crews are preparing as a storm system barrels towards Saskatoon that is expected to bring powerful winds, freezing rain and snow.

Early Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a wind warning for Saskatoon with strong west to northwest winds forecasted for later in the day.

The anticipated storm is the result of a low pressure "clipper" system making its way into Saskatchewan from Alberta.

While just 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected by Wednesday night, the unwieldy mix of precipitation will likely make for treacherous driving conditions.

“We're expecting wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h through many parts of southern Saskatchewan,” said Environment Canada’s Terri Lang. “If you combine that with blowing snow, and the freezing rain, and the road starting to freeze up once the temperatures drop below zero, you've got yourself a real mess.”

Lang says up to 20 cm of snow could fall in parts of the province, with 5-8 cm possible in Saskatoon, though it will be hard to measure with high winds on Wednesday evening and overnight.

“The winds are still going to stay quite high, and with all that fresh snow that will have fallen, I think we're going to have a lot of issues with blowing snow reducing visibility and some really messy highways.”

By noon, after freezing rain started to fall, province began discouraging travel in and out of the city on Highways 16, 11 and 7.

Saskatoon Police Service said it had responded to "multiple collisions" as freezing rain started to fall in the city due to "deteriorating road conditions."

The crashes were at College Drive and McOrmond Drive, Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive, and Circle Drive and Clarence Avenue, according to police. No serious injuries had been reported.

As the storm passes through, road crews will initially focus on high-traffic streets and ensuring access to emergency services, according to a city news release.

Staff at Saskatoon Light & Power, the city-owned utility, are also preparing for potential service disruptions caused by freezing rain and snow.

And the city's Urban Forestry workers could also have a busy few days ahead if the strong winds lead to fallen branches, which the city says should be reported promptly so they can be dealt with.

By late Wednesday morning, over two dozen warnings related to the system had been issued by Environment Canada for communities throughout Saskatchewan.

The weather agency said the strong winds will "subside below warning criteria" by Thursday morning but will still remain main "blustery."

Lang says Saskatchewan is in store for more seasonal temperatures toward the end of the month, with “hints of that polar vortex coming down, and that really cold weather that people are used to for January”, though it’s too early to tell if those temperatures will last.

“Our long range forecast had spoken to a colder than average, and snow earlier than average (this) winter, and so far that hasn't sifted out,” she said.