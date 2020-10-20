SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says he has no plans to implement stricter guidelines at bars.

Saskatchewan’s case count for COVID-19 increased Tuesday with 44 new cases bringing the total to 2,439.

Saskatoon accounted for 20 of those cases. Shahab said they are primarily linked to outbreaks at local nightclubs. The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared recent outbreaks at Diva’s Nightclub, The Longbranch and the Canadian Brewhouse.

Shahab said that the high case count “does not indicate that numbers are out of control,” but rather calls it an “upward trend.”

Saskatchewan has gotten over large case counts in the past, indicating that residents have the ability to overcome this latest trend, he said.

The high number of cases is still manageable and the province’s ability to track and trace cases is key, he asid.

He also encouraged residents to “revaluate their contact bubbles and recommit to having smaller gatherings.”

The province announced late last week that private gatherings should be reduced to 15 people.

He said Halloween trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity that can be done safely, though this is not the time for indoor

With regards to schools, Shahab said since there hasn’t been any in-school transmission reported so far, indications show that staff and students are doing a great job of following safe guidelines.

Fifty cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 41 schools in the province and all students have recovered and for the most part, returned to class, he said.