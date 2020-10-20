SASKATOON -- After an increase of 66 new COVID-19 cases Monday — Saskatchewan's highest daily jump since the onset of the pandemic — the head of the province's teachers' union is renewing his call to suspend extracurricular activities.

"Dr. Shahab has been talking for some time about a second wave, and it appears it is upon us so we need to be vigilant and continue to take all the proper precautions in our schools,” Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Patrick Maze said in a news release.

Currently, under the provincial government's Safe School's Plan, extracurricular activities are permitted as long as they adhere to the Chief Medical Health Officer's current guidelines.

"School divisions have made changes to schedules, implemented cohorts, social distancing expectations, timetable adjustments, staggered start times and other precautions. Extracurricular activities undermines these efforts," Maze said.

In the release, the STF points to the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan schools — 50 cases in 41 schools since September 8, according to the union.

Maze called for more information to be shared when cases are reported.

“Parents, students and school staff deserve to know and understand what the impact of school opening is on caseload, and how the risks in schools and communities are changing,” said Maze.