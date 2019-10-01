SASKATOON -- A deserted Saskatoon luxury home slated for demolition by the city has been granted a temporary reprieve.

Heavy equipment brought in to tear down the house sat idle in the driveway Tuesday morning as a lawyer representing the home’s owner argued for its future in a Saskatoon courtroom.

The home, located in the city’s upscale Briarwood neighbourhood, has sat vacant for several years and was slated for demolition by the city over concerns about mould growth.

However, the home will remain standing for now after a 10-day injunction was granted at Court of Queen’s Bench.

Saskatoon Fire Department assistant chief Wayne Rodger previously told CTV News that attempts to contact the property’s owner about the mould issue had been unsuccessful and that the city’s only course of action left was to demolish the home.

The owner’s lawyer, Ling Ma, said the owner, who lives in China, is now aware of the issue and hopes to fix it.

“He wants to keep the house as an investment,” Ma said outside court Tuesday morning.

Ma said the owner learned of the demolition order after a relative saw a news report about the city's plans to level the house.

Court documents show the home was once valued at $710,000.

A hearing to decide the future of the house is scheduled for Oct.11 at Court of Queen’s Bench.