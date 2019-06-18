The Crown argues in an application to the Court of Queen’s Bench that the decision to grant bail to a Saskatoon man facing voyeurism charges should be reversed.

At a bail hearing for Kyle Hameluck, 30, on May 31, Judge Brent Klause said while he was suspicious of the accused’s behavior, citing his “devastating” criminal record, he ultimately told the court he was “taking a chance” on Hameluck, releasing him on $2,000 bail and a list on conditions. Those conditions include: signing up for electronic monitoring, maintaining a curfew and not possessing a cellphone or any devices that are able to access the internet.

Klause told Hameluck that if he breaches any of the conditions of his release it’s unlikely he will get bail again.

Crown prosecutor Evan Thompson in an email to CTV News did not give the exact reasons why the Crown is appealing the decision. Appeals are generally based on new evidence, or the decision being unreasonable or based on an error of law, he said.

The voyeurism charges stem from complaints made about a Peeping Tom near the University of Saskatchewan and homes near College Drive and Cumberland Avenue.

Hameluck is facing 50 charges, mostly voyeurism and prowl and night charges.The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 22, 2018 and March 15, 2019. These charges have not been proven in court.

“He’s not assaulting anyone, he’s not touching anyone … for all those reasons he’s marginally releasable,” Klause said during the bail hearing.

In 2017, Hameluck pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Hameluck pleaded guilty to those charges and served 27 months in jail.