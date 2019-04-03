A Saskatoon man facing 43 counts of voyeurism, indecency, prowl by night and breaching conditions of his probation has in the past faced a similar string of charges.

Kyle Hameluck, 30, is in custody with his latest string of offences before the courts. Saskatoon police said charges against Hameluck stem from incidents over 13 months between February 2018 and March 2019. Most the offences relate to voyeurism, prowl and night and breaches of probation.

In 2018, police also charged Hameluck with theft under $5,000 following a theft of merchandise from the Saskatoon Co-op location at 511 Wellman Crescent in Stonebridge. He was also handed a charge for not complying with his probation conditions.

These charges have not been proven in court. Hameluck is expected back in provincial court on April 4.

Court documents obtained by CTV News show Hameluck first faced charges of voyeurism, committing indecent acts including exposing himself and touching himself in a public space and in his vehicle while people walked by. Hameluck pleaded guilty to these charges as well as performing the same indecent acts on a city transit bus.

Pleading guilty to all charges, Hameluck was given time served, 27 months, and released on three years’ probation. Conditions of his release include not having access to a cellphone that can take pictures or record video. A judge also ordered Hameluck to undergo sexual offending training, as well as psychological and psychiatric treatment. He was also not allowed to be near any public parks or swimming pools or be near anyone under the age of 16.

On Sept. 2, 2018 Hameluck was charged with making a visual recording of a woman without knowledge or consent of the recording. He was also charged with failing to comply with probation conditions.

The 43 most recent charges were handed down in March following a yearlong investigation.

