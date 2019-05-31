A Saskatoon judge told court he was “going to take a chance” on a Saskatoon man facing 44 charges of voyeurism-related offences, allowing him out of custody on $2,000 bail.

In his decision to release Kyle Hameluck, Judge Brent Klause said while he was suspicious of Hameluck’s behavior and his “devastating” criminal record. He imposed several conditions including: signing up for electronic monitoring, maintaining a curfew andnot possessing a cellphone or any devices that are able to access the Internet.

Klause told Hameluck that if he breaches any of these conditions, it’s unlikely he will get bail again.

“There are 44 counts or so but many of those counts are going to have some work establishing jurisdiction to prove (these recordings) actually happened in Canada,” Klause told the court.

“He’s not assaulting anyone, he’s not touching anyone … for all those reasons he’s marginally releasable,” Klause said.

Charges against Hameluck stem from incidents over 13 months between February 2018 and March 2019. Most the offences relate to voyeurism, prowl and night and breaches of probation.

During the bail hearing Saskatoon Police Service Const. Aaron Smith, the officer who searched Hameluck’s phone, took the court through some of videos recovered from it.

Two videos appeared to show the same female victim being filmed from outside the same window on different dates. In one video she is nude from the waist up and quickly hides when she realizes she is being recorded, Smith testified.

However, Smith said he could not tell if the videos were recorded in Canada.

In 2017 Hameluck pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. He served 27 months in jail.

Hameluck is expected to enter a plea in relation to the 44 charges in June.