The Crown is appealing the longest sentence handed down for child pornography-related offences in Saskatchewan.

Philip Chicoine was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November. The Saskatoon man pleaded guilty in April to 40 child pornography-related charges, including possessing and distributing child pornography, child luring and agreeing to make child pornography. None of the charges included hands-on offences.

Court heard he met women online in Romania and the Philippines and told them how to abuse children while he watched online. He paid $23,000 for photos, videos and livestreaming of abuse.

An investigator told court Chicoine’s collection of child pornography was “the most depraved” he’s ever seen, and he noted it caused him to seek professional help.

In a written notice of appeal, the Crown said the sentence is “demonstrably unfit.”

“The sentence imposed is not proportionate to the gravity of the offence and the degree of responsibility of the respondent,” prosecutor Dean Sinclair wrote in the notice of appeal.

The Crown was seeking a 17-year sentence, while Chicoine’s defence lawyer argued for seven years.