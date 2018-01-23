Crown appeals Philip Chicoine's precedent-setting child porn sentence
Philip Chicoine (Facebook)
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 3:03PM CST
The Crown is appealing the longest sentence handed down for child pornography-related offences in Saskatchewan.
Philip Chicoine was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November. The Saskatoon man pleaded guilty in April to 40 child pornography-related charges, including possessing and distributing child pornography, child luring and agreeing to make child pornography. None of the charges included hands-on offences.
Court heard he met women online in Romania and the Philippines and told them how to abuse children while he watched online. He paid $23,000 for photos, videos and livestreaming of abuse.
An investigator told court Chicoine’s collection of child pornography was “the most depraved” he’s ever seen, and he noted it caused him to seek professional help.
In a written notice of appeal, the Crown said the sentence is “demonstrably unfit.”
“The sentence imposed is not proportionate to the gravity of the offence and the degree of responsibility of the respondent,” prosecutor Dean Sinclair wrote in the notice of appeal.
The Crown was seeking a 17-year sentence, while Chicoine’s defence lawyer argued for seven years.
More Stories
- Trial ordered for motel owner accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours
- Leadership race dropout Rob Clarke facing fine from Sask. Party
- Crown appeals Philip Chicoine's precedent-setting child porn sentence
- Set legal age to buy recreational pot at 21, Saskatchewan doctors say
- Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by data breach
- School boards, Opposition critical of education cuts
- Saskatchewan Rush fan dressed as Hulk banned from Calgary lacrosse game
- Canada, TPP members agree to revised deal without the U.S. 6