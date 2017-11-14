

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old man has been handed the longest prison sentence for child pornography charges in Saskatchewan history.

Philip Chicoine was sentenced in Saskatoon’s provincial court Tuesday to 12 years in prison.

The Saskatoon man pleaded guilty in April to 40 child pornography-related charges, including possessing and distributing child pornography, child luring and agreeing to make child pornography. None of the charges included hands-on offences.

Court heard he met women online in Romania and the Philippines and told them how to abuse their children while he watched online. He paid $23,000 for photos, videos and the livestreaming of abuse, court was told.

The Crown was seeking a 17-year sentence, while Chicoine’s defence lawyer argued for seven years.