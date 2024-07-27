Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon

Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.

The first incident was reported around 1:14 a.m. at 300 Childers Crescent.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the house.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said the fire was extinguished and all occupants were safely evacuated. There were no reported injuries.

About an hour later at around 2:07 a.m., crews responded to a commercial building fire in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames at the rear of the building.

SFD said the fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are on scene at both locations to determine the cause and origin of the fires.