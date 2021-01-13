SASKATOON -- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to Saskatchewan residents over the age of 70 living in Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern and surrounding areas.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the vaccinations are by appointment only and for those living independently who are able to travel to the immunization clinics.

Appointment availability will depend on the vaccine supply.

The clinic locations are:

Wakaw/Cudworth and Area

Friday, January 15th (4 – 8 p.m.) and Saturday January 16th (noon - 6 p.m.)

Call 1-306-233-4443 to book an appointment

Rosthern and Area

Saturday, January 16th (9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Call 1-306-682-1227 to book an appointment