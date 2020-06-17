SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Economic 'snapshot' on the way

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to deliver a "snapshot" of the federal government's finances in the House of Commons July 8.

The Liberals were supposed to present a full budget for 2020 in March but postponed it indefinitely when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Trudeau has said uncertainty from the pandemic makes meaningful forecasts impossible.

Guidelines for schools

While most schools across the country remain closed for the rest of the school year, experts from one of Canada’s leading children’s hospitals are calling for schools to reopen while adhering to a list of safety guidelines.

On Wednesday, an advisory group from the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto released a series of recommendations on schools reopening, which covered a range of topics, including screening students for symptoms, proper hand hygiene, the use of face masks, physical distancing, cleaning and ventilation, and mental health supports among others.

Tuesday recap

Phase Four starts Monday

On Tuesday the province announced the first half of Phase Four of the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan will begin on June 22.

Youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities will resume in the first half of phase four.

Teachers' union says budget doesn't factor in COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said the provincial budget released Monday doesn’t provide enough funding to maintain existing resources or for extra measures required to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"We have lots of concerns and just a few months here to start working those out and make sure that teachers feel confident that their health is going to be looked after,” STF president Patrick Maze said.

One new case

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the province, found in Saskatoon.

Forty cases are considered active in the province and there have been a total of 684 cases since the start of the pandemic.

CERB extended

The $500 per week Canada Emergency Response Benefit program will be extended by eight weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday, meaning those who will soon run out will have until the end of the summer to keep claiming the benefit while they try to find work.

