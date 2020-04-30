SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Struggling financially because of COVID-19? Support may be available from the federal government and the province.

No mass gatherings, period

Saskatchewan residents aren’t allowed to gather in groups of more than 10 people, even if physical distancing is maintained properly.

The province said it’s aware of recent events where organizers thought they could go ahead as long as people could stay two metres apart. However, the province says group events aren’t allowed and gatherings with more than 10 people violate the public health order.

At the province’s daily update on Wednesday afternoon, Premier Scott Moe said the plan to re-open the province isn’t an invitation to relax public health orders.

“That is a complete misinterpretation of what we’ve been saying,” Moe said.

Call for more controls to limit COVID-19 spread in north

As head of the local emergency response team working to control COVID-19 in Saskatchewan's north, Rick Laliberte says he's seeing too many gaps the virus could easily slip through.

“We have authority but it’s like Swiss cheese, it has a lot of holes in it,” the incident commander with the Northwest Community Incident Command Center (NWCICC) in Beauval, Sask. said.

“Give us the authority on the municipal level to do community containment, to do a full lockdown in each of our communities.”

Wednesday recap

On Wednesday, the province reported that COVID-19 has claimed a sixth life in Saskatchewan. A person in their 80s from the province's north died from complications related to the virus.

The news came after an 83-year-old resident of a long-term care facility in La Loche died in hospital on Sunday, the fifth COVID-19 victim in the province.

As of Wednesday, there were 17 new cases of the virus, 11 of which were found in Saskatchewan's far north, where 52 of the province's 86 active cases are located.

A person at the Beauval General Store tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Customers who shopped or bought gas at thestore between April 12 and April 27 are instructed by the SHA to self-isolate until May 12 and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Lloydminster have been linked to a cluster based in Lloydminster Hospital, according to the province.

The SHA declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital on Sunday - but didn’t tell the public until three days later.

So far there have been 383 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 291 recoveries.

Phase one of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan will still begin on Monday while exlcuding La Loche and Lloydminister, due to the outbreaks in those communities.

On Wednesday, the Premier also extended the provincial state of emergency by two weeks.