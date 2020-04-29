SASKATOON -- As numbers of active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Saskatchewan's far north, the virus has claimed a second life.

On Wednesday, the province said a person in their 80s from the region had died from the virus.

The news comes a few days after an 83-year-old resident of a long-term care facility in La Loche died in hospital, the fifth COVID-19 victim in the province.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the far north again climbed on Wednesday as well, with 11 of the province's new confirmed cases there

Of Saskatchewan's 86 active cases, 52 are concentrated in the province's far north.

Also on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued an advisory for customers who visited the Beauval General Store after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA instructed people who shopped at the store or purchased gas between April 12 and April 27 to self-isolate.

Last week, a Public Health Order restricted all non-critical travel to the far north and non-essential travel between communities is discouraged.