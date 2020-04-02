SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Wednesday recap

On Wednesday the province said a third person has died in Saskatchewan from COVID-19-related complications.The victim was between the ages of 80 and 89, the province shared no other details. Saskatchewan had nine new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 193.

The Saskatoon area continues to have the highest concentration of known cases, with 94 individuals as of Wednesday who have tested positive for the virus.

Mayor Charlie Clark and other community leaders sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe asking for increased support for the city’s homeless community and greater cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A University of Saskatchewan (U of S) student has started an online petition asking the school to take a different approach to final grades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Saskatoon restaurant owner says she’s on board with restaurateurs receiving financial help if they need it during the COVID-19 pandemic - but also believes the industry needs to adapt to a new way of operating.