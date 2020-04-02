SASKATOON -- Debra Ross is the program coordinator for intimate family violence at Family Service Saskatoon. As public health officials and government leaders started encouraging people to stay at home, she knew it would be devastating for many.

“We know that isolation tends to be a huge barrier for many women experiencing intimate partner violence and trying to access support,” Ross said.

So far her organization has't had an increase in calls, but Ross suspects that the longer isolation continues, the more incidents of abuse will occur, but the numbers might not reflect that.

"I suspect that reporting will go down because the phone is a barrier. They won’t be able to have the phone. Potential abusers are always taking the phone, breaking the phone. For that reason, you’re probably (seeing) less reporting because it makes it a lot harder to report and more dangerous to report now."

Ross advises anyone in an abusive relationship to do whatever they need to do to stay safe.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger because of domestic violence, call 911. Information on safe houses and how to get help is available by calling 211 or visiting the 211 website. (IMPORTANT NOTE: 211 advises clearing your browser "history" or "cache" after visiting their page, and offers instructions on its website)