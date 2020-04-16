SASAKTOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Federal rent help for businesses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new rent assistance program for businesses, and plans to loosen the criteria needed for small- and medium-sized companies to qualify for a loan, the latest indications that it will be a long time before the country is back to business as usual.

Speaking to the challenges faced by businesses and commercial property owners due to COVID-19, Trudeau said the new Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will help small businesses cover their rents for April, May, and June.

The assistance is being rolled out in collaboration with the provinces and territories as rent policy is largely provinces and municipalities’ responsibility.

Wednesday recap

On Wednesday, the province's state of emergency was extended for another two weeks. The move comes the same week Premier Scott Moe said a plan to gradually "reopen" the province is under development if numbers of new COVID-19 cases remain low

However, the head of the province's nurses union says even talking about lifting restrictions may encourage people to let their guard down when it comes to taking precautions to limit the spread of the deadly virus, which has killed over 1,000 people across Canada.

The province reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 304, with 95 of the cases considered active.

Saskatoon, still the province's hotspot for the virus, has 50 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 147 of the cases so far.

During a meeting Wednesday, City Council overruled a decsion by city administration to delay the annual switch to weekly waste collection in light of the pandemic.

